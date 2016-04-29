Paris Saint-Germain 4 Rennes 0: Blanc's men equal Ligue 1 points record

Champions Paris Saint-Germain equalled their own Ligue 1 points record with an emphatic 4-0 home victory over Rennes on Friday.

Laurent Blanc's side have now matched their record 2013-14 tally of 89 points and still have three more league matches remaining as they attempt to beat the mark before looking to seal back-to-back domestic trebles in the Coupe de France final against Marseille.

Hosts PSG – who made five changes following their win over Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue final - scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes, with Maxwell impressively rounding off a wonderful move before Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck from close range.

Edinson Cavani then hit the crossbar before Ibrahimovic got his second of the match with a powerful finish 12 minutes from time. It was all one-way traffic as Cavani lashed home a fourth in stoppage time to ensure PSG coasted to victory.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp did not have to make any saves of note against a Rennes team who have picked up only one point from their last four games, all but ending their European hopes.

After an extremely quiet start to the match, Angel Di Maria had a shot well saved by Benoit Costil having been played in by a clever flick from Ibrahimovic, before Cavani was denied by an impressive block from Mexer a few moments later.

The match continued at a relatively sedate pace, but PSG did create a trio of decent chances towards the end of the first half. Ibrahimovic shot just over with a cheeky free-kick attempt, Di Maria sent a soaring right-footed drive inches wide and captain Thiago Silva was off target with a header.

PSG were much more purposeful at the start of the second half, with Costil making crucial saves in quick succession from Ibrahimovic and Cavani – the lively Di Maria creating both chances.

Inside five minutes of the restart, they were in front thanks to a brilliant team goal. A magnificent pass from Ibrahimovic found Cavani and the Uruguay striker chested into the path of Maxwell.

The left-back, 34, then put the ball through Joris Gnagnon's legs and finished superbly, sending a right-footed, curling shot in off the bar.

It was game over soon after when Ibrahimovic stretched to convert a dangerous, inswinging cross from Di Maria, with Costil unable to react quickly enough.

Cavani almost got on to the scoresheet after racing on to Javier Pastore's throughball and curling an excellent attempt against the crossbar.

Ibrahimovic also had the opportunity to make it three for PSG, but Costil denied the Sweden international after he attempted an audacious finish while looking the other way having been played in by Maxwell.

But Ibrahimovic, who has already scored more league goals this season than in any other campaign, made it 34 in Ligue 1 by receiving Pastore's pass and smashing an emphatic left-footed shot in off the bar.

It should have been four in the closing stages when the busy Costil kept out substitute Lucas Moura, with Cavani somehow lashing the rebound over.

The striker finally netted in the 91st minute, though, finding the far corner after substitute Marco Verratti – playing his first Ligue 1 game since February – sent him in on goal.