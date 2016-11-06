Paris Saint-Germain 4 Rennes 0: Champions cruise but Cavani limps off

Edinson Cavani's first-half performance inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a 4-0 win over Rennes, but he injured himself in the process as the champions extended their unbeaten run to five Ligue 1 matches.

The Uruguayan striker had a hand in PSG's first two goals, heading against the crossbar before Rennes' Gelson Fernandes put the ball into his own net and lobbing in the second himself, but he had to be substituted after straining himself in the process of scoring.

Cavani's injury was the only blot on a very impressive performance from Unai Emery's team, and Adrien Rabiot delighted the home crowd with a spectacular third goal in his 100th Ligue 1 game before Marco Verratti volleyed in a fourth.

The result keeps PSG level on points with second-placed Monaco in Ligue 1, while Rennes are fifth after sustaining their first defeat in five league games.

Emery will hope the international break will give Cavani the chance to recover from his injury before PSG return to Ligue 1 and Champions League action later in November.

Kevin Trapp replaced the injured Alphonse Areola in goal for PSG and he was tested early on, saving a fierce shot by Paul-Georges Ntep after the Rennes winger linked up well with Yoann Gourcuff.

Rennes dominated the first 10 minutes, but the champions worked their way into the game and Angel Di Maria was at his incisive best, firing just wide after 12 minutes.

A corner from Di Maria allowed Thiago Silva to power a header towards goal that PSG claimed was blocked by the arm of Gelson Fernandes, but referee Amaury Delerue waved play on.

Justice was done in the eyes of the PSG players when Cavani slammed a header onto the crossbar and Fernandes bundled the ball into his own net as it fell, giving the home side a lead they deserved after a sustained period of pressure.

Cavani made it 2-0 just before half-time when he intercepted a clearance by Fernandes and found the net with a wonderful looping shot on the turn that sailed over Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil, but the Uruguayan striker injured himself in the process.

Blaise Matuidi was calling for a penalty when Pedro Mendes brought him down on the edge of the box early in the second half, but PSG had to settle for a free-kick that Di Maria sent wide via a deflection.

The home crowd gasped when Serge Aurier hit the crossbar with an audacious long-range shot after 67 minutes, but moments later they were celebrating once again.

Di Maria fed Rabiot and the young midfielder launched a powerful shot that swerved past Costil to put the result beyond doubt.

Aurier hit the crossbar for the second time in five minutes after Di Maria sent over a dangerous cross, but nothing could stop Verratti from finding the net when Hatem Ben Arfa's cross picked him out 11 minutes from time and his volley wrapped up an easy win for PSG.