Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon: Rabiot expecting no problems in quarter-final

Adrien Rabiot is not anticipating any issues for Paris Saint-Germain in their Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final with Lyon on Wednesday so long as they maintain focus.

PSG are bidding to win the Coupe de la Ligue for a third straight season having seen off Lyon 2-1 in 2014 and thumped Bastia 4-0 in last season's final as part of an unprecedented clean-sweep in French football.

Should Laurent Blanc's men achieve the feat they would become just the second team to do so after arch rivals Marseille - who lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

And PSG can afford to have plenty of confidence ahead of Lyon's visit to Parc des Princes. The capital club have yet to suffer defeat domestically this season and have already beaten Lyon twice in 2015-16.

After claiming a 2-0 victory in the Trophee des Champions in August, PSG hammered Lyon 5-1 in Ligue 1 last month thanks in part to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double.

Rabiot told PSG's official website: "All matches are important. I think that we must try to win everything, like last season.

"Everyone wants to go after all competitions. I've heard that Lyon was perhaps going to select a reworked team because they have an important game against Saint Etienne four days after.

"No matter the players present on the pitch, the important thing is to win.

"If we are as focused as in these two games [victories over Lyon], I think that there will be no problem."

While Lyon do have the rather important matter of the Derby du Rhone at fierce rivals Saint-Etienne at the weekend, cup competitions could be their best route to a successful season

Despite ending a six-match winless streak in Ligue 1 by cruising to a 4-1 win over Troyes in the first game at the new Stade des Lumieres, Lyon - after finishing second last term - are 25 points adrift of runaway leaders PSG and are four outside of the Champions League places.

Lyon have won the Coupe de la Ligue just once in their history - beating Monaco in the 2001 showpiece - but have lost four times in the final.

Although Lyon ran out comfortable winners over Troyes, head coach Bruno Genesio - who replaced Hubert Fournier in December - believes his side still have plenty of strides to make.

"There are still a lot of things that we need to improve and that we can do much better," Genesio said.

"Now it is up to us to start getting the kind of results that Olympique Lyonnais should be getting."