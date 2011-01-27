Park doubtful for Asian Cup play-off

Korean coach Cho Kwang-rae said Park was not injured but that they were trying to "prevent injury" after he played 118 minutes of the quarter-final victory over Iran and 120 minutes in the semi-final loss to Japan.

The match at the Al Sadd Stadium on Friday could be Park's final appearance for Korea with the midfielder due to make an announcement after the tournament. His father told Korean media last month that his son would quit internationals after the Asian Cup.

Park has won 100 international caps and is considered one of the continent's finest players, becoming the first Asian to compete in a European Champions League final when his Manchester United side lost to Barcelona in 2009.

Japan and Australia will contest Saturday's final at the Khalifa Stadium with both having secured spots in the finals of the 2015 tournament in Australia. The winners will also earn a place at the 2013 Confederations Cup.