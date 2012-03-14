Parker: Tottenham not worried about Arsenal

A poor run of form for Harry Redknapp’s side, including a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Gunners, has seen their 10-point lead over their North London rivals cut to just one.

By contrast, Arsenal have been on an impressive run, winning their last four games that now sees them breathing down the necks of their Premier League counterparts.

However, current England captain Parker insists the club and players aren’t afraid of the Gunners, saying: "I wouldn't say we're worried one bit.

"We're focused. We need to win football matches. That's it. We're in such a good league. Every week you're looking. There's Arsenal. There's Chelsea. Ultimately all we can do is keep performing and keep picking up results.

"We've got some good senior players here. William Gallas has been in this position before - he's won championships.

"We know what we need to do. We need to all pull together and see through the last remaining part of the season."

Defeats to Manchester United and Everton followed the drubbing at Arsenal, but Parker says spirits remain high at White Hart Lane.

"The second-half performance against Arsenal was nowhere near our standard," he added.

"Then against [Manchester] United we got the performance, but we all know this is a results business.

"Hopefully we can go on a run now. We've got some difficult fixtures coming up."