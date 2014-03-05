Parker: Winning all that matters against Cardiff

The sides occupying the bottom two places in the table meet at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday for a fixture that is likely to have a significant impact on who suffers relegation.

Fulham are currently 20th, a point behind Cardiff, and know anything less than three points this weekend will leave their chances of survival looking bleak.

To that end, Parker is not concerned about winning any plaudits for style in south Wales.

"When you get to this point in the season and you have two teams down there fighting for their lives, I don't think you're going to get a classic game," the 33-year-old told Fulham's official website. "You're going to get one full of energy and desire, I don't know how much quality.

"The most important thing is winning. They (Cardiff) will have the same mindset.

"Saturday's game is probably the biggest game of the season for us. We need to get three points really. It's massive."

Fulham have gone eight Premier League games without a win since beating West Ham on January 1.