Parlour feels Arsenal too big for Howe

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour feels current Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is not ready to replace Arsenal Wenger as the man in charge at the Emirates just yet.

Wenger is expected to step down as Arsenal manager once his contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and Howe has been mooted as one of the candidates to take the Frenchman's place following his fine work at Bournemouth.

However, Parlour believes the 38-year-old still needs a few years before he is ready for a club of Arsenal's stature.

"He has certainly done a great job [at Bournemouth], but I just think it maybe a little bit too big for him at this time of his career," Parlour told Sky Sports.

"I think he has to go to the next level after Bournemouth, maybe like an Everton, or someone like that who is going to be challenging for the top six and then maybe move to the top-four level.

"But Eddie has done nothing wrong and he is learning the game still and about players and systems and the way to play."