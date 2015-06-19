Parma price tag set at €22.6million

Financially stricken Parma's final sporting debt has been confirmed as €17.6 million following a bankruptcy hearing on Friday.

The Serie B club are currently the subject of two bids from investment groups, having been declared bankrupt in March with debts of €218m following three point deductions for failing to pay staff throughout last season.

With two separate groups interested in buying the club, bankruptcy judge Dr. Pietro Rogato confirmed the final sporting debt as well as €5m in pension and tax contributions.

It means any buyer of the club will need to find €22.6m to service the debt as well as the funds to official take over the club.

Parma must pay off the remainder of their sporting debt, which was reduced thanks to players accepting wage cuts, by June 9 if they are to feature in Serie B next term.