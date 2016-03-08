Partick Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2: Dons close the gap with smash and grab win
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes played a starring role in Aberdeen's 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on his return from injury.
Aberdeen scored twice in two second-half minutes to beat Partick Thistle 2-1 and move to within a point of the top of the Scottish Premiership.
After an evenly contested hour of action at Firhill, Partick took the lead in spectacular fashion when Steven Lawless rattled a superb 25-yard strike into the top corner of the net.
But Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, making his return to action after three weeks out with a hamstring injury, darted down the left wing just 14 minutes later and sent over a cross that Andrew Considine headed home to level the match.
Before Partick could regroup, Aberdeen substitute Barry Robson delivered a corner that found Simon Church in the box and his header beat Tomas Cerny to make sure all three points went towards Aberdeen's title challenge.
