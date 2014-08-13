Pastore claims he had Serie A options
Juventus, Milan and Lazio were interested in Javier Pastore but the Paris Saint-Germain star insists he is happy in France.
Pastore, 25, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions throughout the close-season.
The Argentine attacking midfielder, who was at Palermo before his move to PSG, said there had been interest from Serie A sides.
"Juventus, Lazio and Milan? I can confirm there was something with these teams but I am happy at PSG and the club believes in me," Pastore told Sky Sport Italia.
"Having said that, I was very happy when I was in Italy."
Pastore was the 2010 Serie A Young Footballer of the Year and enjoyed two good seasons at Palermo in 2009-10 and 2010-11.
