Pastore claims he had Serie A options

Pastore, 25, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions throughout the close-season.

The Argentine attacking midfielder, who was at Palermo before his move to PSG, said there had been interest from Serie A sides.

"Juventus, Lazio and Milan? I can confirm there was something with these teams but I am happy at PSG and the club believes in me," Pastore told Sky Sport Italia.

"Having said that, I was very happy when I was in Italy."

Pastore was the 2010 Serie A Young Footballer of the Year and enjoyed two good seasons at Palermo in 2009-10 and 2010-11.