Pastore: PSG players not worried about Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions maintained their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Nice at the Parc des Princes thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.

The win puts them four points clear of second-placed Lille and five ahead of Monaco, although Pastore wants his colleagues to focus on their own points tally, rather than any title rivals.

"Monaco aren't important, the most important thing is to keep playing like we did (against Nice), to win and to score a lot of goals," he said.

"I think the outcome (for the season) will be dependant on our peformances."

Pastore has not yet scored in Ligue 1 this season, despite PSG being the league's top goalscorers.

The former Palermo man remains focused on creating chances for the likes of Ibrahimovic, who moved to 50 goals for the club on Saturday, and strike partner Edinson Cavani.

"I like my position here. It was a good move coming here. I hope to keep doing well and to get better in the future. Also to make assists to the strikers because we have two great strikers," he added.