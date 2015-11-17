Pastore vows PSG return despite death of two friends

Javier Pastore says he has "a responsibility" to return to Paris Saint-Germain despite losing two friends in the terror attacks last Friday.

The 26-year-old, currently away on international duty with Argentina, confirmed that two of his friends were among the 89 people killed by gunmen in the Bataclan theatre in the French capital.

Team-mates David Luiz and Edinson Cavani had expressed concerns about returning to Paris following the attacks, but Pastore insists he will not consider turning his back on the club.

"I have two friends who died in France, they lived three blocks from my house and they had gone to the concert," he told Teleocho.

"I have to go back, I work there and I have a responsibility. It's going to be moving."

David Luiz himself later took to Twitter to confirm he had returned to the club without any objections, despite his earlier reservations.

PSG are due to travel to face Lorient on Saturday, with their next home match scheduled for November 28, against Troyes.