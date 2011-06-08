Pato and Ganso named in Copa America squad

"We checked (with the doctors) and we're absolutely certain they will be at the Copa America," Menezes told a news conference after Brazil's 1-0 win over Romania in their final warm-up friendly.

The tournament starts on July 1 in Argentina, with Brazil looking to defend the title they won in 2007.

Pato (shoulder) and Ganso (thigh) also missed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Netherlands in Goiania.

Fans booed the team after both friendlies but Menezes said he saw some good build-up play and was confident the finishing would come.

"I always made it clear (Ganso) is the player with the most qualities in his favour (to be the playmaker)," Menezes said of the talented Santos midfielder.

Santos were planning to bring Ganso back from his injury layoff in the second leg of the Libertadores Cup Final against Penarol of Uruguay in Sao Paulo on June 22, he added. The first leg is in Montevideo next week.

"For him to play that match he will have had 10 days of hard work," Menezes said.

Menezes, whose team face Paraguay, Ecuador and Venezuela in Group B at the Copa America, has until June 27 to make changes if necessary.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Victor (Gremio), Julio Cesar (Inter Milan).

Defenders: Lucio, Maicon (both Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), David Luiz (Chelsea), Luisao (Benfica), Andre Santos (Fenerbahce), Daniel Alves, Adriano (both Barcelona).

Midfielders: Lucas (Sao Paulo), Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Elano (Santos), Elias (Atletico Madrid), Jadson (Shakhtar Donetsk), Ramires (Chelsea), Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos).

Forwards: Alexandre Pato, Robinho (both AC Milan), Neymar (Santos), Fred (Fluminense).