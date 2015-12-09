Pato return would be welcome, says Corinthians coach Tite
Alexandre Pato has been linked with a move to Europe, but Corinthians coach Tite is already thinking about how he could use him.
Corinthians coach Tite would welcome Alexandre Pato back, even though the club are keen to sell him.
The 26-year-old's loan spell with Sao Paulo, where he has been since February 2014, ended this month, with speculation surrounding a potential European transfer intensifying.
Although Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade previously said he was "praying to sell" Pato due to his high wages, Tite feels he would have a role to play with the newly crowned Campeonato Brasileiro champions.
"He is a great player. I want him, yes," the coach said in an interview with Radio Globo.
"He had a great year, is maturing, looks like he has readapted to Brazil and the needs we have.
"He scored important goals in a great season at Sao Paulo. Our arms are open [to him].
"In a 4-1-4-1 he can play on the left, through the middle or on the right. He has an impressive ability to finish."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.