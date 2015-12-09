Pato return would be welcome, says Corinthians coach Tite

Corinthians coach Tite would welcome Alexandre Pato back, even though the club are keen to sell him.

The 26-year-old's loan spell with Sao Paulo, where he has been since February 2014, ended this month, with speculation surrounding a potential European transfer intensifying.

Although Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade previously said he was "praying to sell" Pato due to his high wages, Tite feels he would have a role to play with the newly crowned Campeonato Brasileiro champions.

"He is a great player. I want him, yes," the coach said in an interview with Radio Globo.

"He had a great year, is maturing, looks like he has readapted to Brazil and the needs we have.

"He scored important goals in a great season at Sao Paulo. Our arms are open [to him].

"In a 4-1-4-1 he can play on the left, through the middle or on the right. He has an impressive ability to finish."