Pato rules out Sao Paulo stay amid European rumours

On-loan Sao Paulo striker Alexandre Pato does not envisage staying at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo as rumours of a move away from parent club Corinthians intensify.

The Brazil international sees his loan doal with Sao Paulo expire in January, having left financially troubled Corinthians temporarily in February.

The 26-year-old looks set to leave Corinthians permanently in the near future but they have yet to find a buyer - Pato reportedly among the club's highest earners.

Amid links with Barcelona and a host of other top European sides, Pato opened the door for a move away from Brazil - stating he would not return to Sao Paulo in 2016.

"I will not stay in Sao Paulo next year. I watched an interview with [interim Sao Paulo president] Leco and he said it is very difficult to sign me," Pato told reporters after Saturday's 3-0 win over Sport Recife.

"I want to help Sao Paulo in this final stretch, these five very important games, because I want to put the team into the Copa Libertadores.

"I see no problem. I'm a professional and I have to always do my job. I want to devote my best to them and go on vacation with a feeling of accomplishment."