Paul Hanlon believes Hibernian players will win cup for former management team

Paul Hanlon believes Hibernian’s squad will be driven by a desire to win Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final for axed management duo Jack Ross and John Potter.

The Easter Road side will go into the Hampden showdown with Celtic under the interim coaching staff of David Gray, Eddie May and Craig Samson, with Shaun Maloney understood to be waiting in the wings to take over on a permanent basis.

However, captain Hanlon explained that boss Ross and his assistant Potter, who guided them to the final before being sacked last Thursday, will not be far from the players’ thoughts in the lead-up to the match.

He said: “It was a low training ground when the news came out. Everyone was disappointed and hurt, and probably feeling a bit guilty because we felt like we should have done a lot more for the manager.

“As professionals we need to move on and do our job as best as we possibly can and try and win on Sunday for the fans, the club, for Dave, Eddie and Sammy (Samson), who are taking us now, and also for the gaffer and Potts, who did a great job to get us there.

“They got us there and they’ve done a great job with us over the two years, so we owe them it. There’s also going to be a new manager to impress so there’s plenty motivation for Sunday, that’s for sure.”

After a week of speculation surrounding Ross’ successor, Hanlon is glad the Hibs squad now know for certain that Gray, May and Samson – who have taken four points from their two games in charge – will definitely be in charge for the final.

He said: “I think it was important to get that clarity. Everyone knows where we stand now. We know what’s ahead of us. I’m sure not long after that, a permanent manager will be in place but with it being such a big game, it’s good to have that clarity so we can focus on what we need to do.”

In his first season as permanent club captain, Hanlon is relishing the prospect of leading Hibs out for what will be the sixth cup final of his career.

He said: “It’s another chance to win silverware. Obviously I’ve been made permanent captain this year and one of the first things you think about when you become captain is about being successful and lifting a trophy.

“I want to be a successful Hibs captain and lift trophies. I’m lucky enough to have the chance to do that on Sunday, but we need to take it.”

Although Hibs have struggled for form since the start of October, Hanlon is buoyed by Tuesday’s timely cinch Premiership win over Dundee.

He said: “It’s been a big confidence boost to get back to winning ways against Dundee. We really needed that win and it’s put us two points off fourth place.

“We should be in a better position but we’re not far off where we want to be. Obviously we’re going into the cup final after getting that winning feeling again.

“The win over Rangers in the semi will also give us a lot of confidence as we’ve proven not so long ago we can go on the big stage and win big matches.

“I think that will be one we’ll be looking back to and remembering the bits we did well. If we can do it again, we’ll have a chance of lifting the trophy.”

