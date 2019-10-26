Paul Heckingbottom fuming after Hibernian let two-goal lead slip

Paul Heckingbottom has criticised the mental fragility of his players after Hibernian threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 against Ross County.

Hibs seemed destined to register their first Ladbrokes Premiership victory since the opening day of the season when strikes from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan gave them a deserved advantage deep into the second period.

Heckinbottom’s men also struck the woodwork through Melker Hallberg and Flo Kamberi.

However, Hibs capitulated in the final 15 minutes, allowing County substitutes Brian Graham and Joe Chalmers to rescue a dramatic point.

Hibs have now dropped 13 points from winning positions this term – more than any other team in the division – and this latest collapse was perhaps the most alarming for Heckingbottom.

He said: “It was infuriating. We got in a fantastic position and just gave it away.

“There are some days when you might have issues with a referee’s decision or an offside decision that cost you, but today it was all about us.

“It was a mentality thing. The apprehension that you could hear was evident on the pitch as well.

“At 2-1, we took a backwards step. Then when it goes 2-2, it’s us with the energy again, pressing and getting bodies in their box. That tells me that it was the mental approach to the game that cost us.”

The full-time whistle was met by a cacophony of jeers, while a portion of the Easter Road support called for Heckingbottom’s resignation.

With the Englishman stationed in the directors’ box as he served the second of his two-match touchline ban, he was acutely aware of the feeling of anger.

He added: “That’s not nice, but it’s part of the job.”

Meanwhile, County co-manager Steven Ferguson has paid tribute to the character of his players, insisting it would have been easy for them to wilt once more following a 6-0 defeat against Celtic in their previous league outing.

Instead, they showed laudable fortitude to battle back to claim a draw and, but for Graham heading wide from six yards, could have escaped Leith with a victory.

Ferguson said: “It would have been very easy for our players to down tools and feel sorry for themselves after last week – and then finding themselves 2-0 down.

“It was very clear that the next goal was going to be really important.

“If Hibs had got it then the game was done. If we got it, then we had belief that we could get another one. We managed to put pressure on them and make them a little edgy.

“It feels more like three points than one, after sitting at 2-0 down with 15 minutes to go. The players deserve a lot of credit.”