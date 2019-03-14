Paul Pogba's big U-turn will please Manchester United fans

Pogba's frosty relationship with former boss Jose Mourinho was making headlines on a daily basis, not least after the pair clashed publicly in an open training session.

Mourinho had openly questioned Pogba's performances in post-match press conferences, while the French midfielder criticised United's tactics after their 1-1 draw with Wolves earlier in the season.

Reports had suggested that the ongoing feud would eventually push the 25-year-old out of Old Trafford, with former club Juventus reportedly keen to bring him back.

Now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management, however, Pogba has told the Norwegian that he has no reason to leave Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

"They have had some lengthy chats together," said the newspaper's source.

"His head has been cleared after a testing time and he is showing the ability we all know he has now.

"He is not for sale at any price and we have made that clear."

Pogba has two years left on his current deal at Manchester United.