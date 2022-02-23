Paul Simpson appointed Carlisle boss as Keith Millen leaves role with Cumbrians
By PA Staff published
Carlisle have appointed Paul Simpson as their first-team manager until the end of the season.
The decision comes after Keith Millen left the Blues by mutual consent on Wednesday morning with the club currently second from bottom in League Two and facing relegation to the Vanarama National League.
Simpson re-joins Carlisle after leading the Cumbrians between 2003 and 2006 where he guided the club to back-to-back promotions from the then Conference into League One.
Chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club’s official website: “It doesn’t need me to say that Paul is hugely respected both in Carlisle and across the football world.
“He’s a Carlisle fan, he knows the club, and he knows what it means to the fans.
“He also knows this is a difficult task, but his knowledge, experience and passion will be a huge asset to the dressing room and the club.
“We hope everyone will get behind him and the players through what is a hugely important period.”
