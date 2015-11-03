Pauleta backs Ronaldo for PSG move

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Pauleta says Cristiano Ronaldo should consider joining the French champions from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo admitted last week that he could not guarantee his long-term future at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, despite having insisted he is still happy with life at the club.

PSG have long been linked with the Portugal captain and Pauleta, the former record goal-scorer at the club, feels it would be a good move for his compatriot to make.

"PSG deserves to have a player of Cristiano Ronaldo's quality. It would be a good place for him to play for two or three seasons," he told Radio Marca.

Pauleta was overtaken by Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's all-time top marksman at the start of October, while Ronaldo has surpassed his tally of 47 goals at international level.

The 42-year-old was unequivocal when choosing who he believes is the better player between Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, stating: "My preference is for Cristiano; he's my country's captain."

Ronaldo and Madrid host PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.