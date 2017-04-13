Paulinho 'could face deportation' after photo with porn star in betting ad

Paulinho has effectively committed two illegal acts after featuring in a betting advert in China. First of all, betting and gambling in China is illegal, therefore posing for an advert there won't do the Brazil international any favours.

Secondly, pornography is also against the law in China, yet he stands by Japanese porn star Tsukasa Aoi in a photo promoting the betting company Letou.

It could come as as significant blow to Paulinho's surprisingly growing reputation. The former Premier League flop scored a hat-trick for Brazil against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying last month and is also a reported transfer target of Bayern Munich to become Xabi Alonso's successor in midfield.

The Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder could, in theory, be deported for committing such crimes. But whether he actually does or not remains up in the air.

