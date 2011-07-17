Pavlyuchenko's 'heart belongs to Spurs'

Pavlyuchenko arrived at Spurs from Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2008 and has endured a chequered time in England, at times falling out of favour with manager Harry Redknapp and rarely managing to find a prolonged spell of form infront of goal.

And with Redknapp said to be keen on rebuilding his strike-force, there had been reports the Russian could be moved on, with Sunderland, Spartak Moscow and Anzhi Makhachkala all touted as potential suitors.

Yet the 29-year-old's agent, Oleg Artemov, insists the forward is keen to stay at White Hart Lane.

"We haven't talked about Roman's future with Tottenham yet," Artemov told Sovetskiy Sport.

"The team is in South Africa at the moment and then we'll negotiate about his contract extension.

"We don't care about any other offers because Roman wants to stay in London, his heart belongs to Tottenham."

Pavlyuchenko enjoyed arguably his best season in a Tottenham shirt in 2010/11, scoring 14 times in all competitions, including the third goal in Spurs' famous 3-1 victory over then Champions League holders Inter at White Hart Lane last November.