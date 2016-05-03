Payet cleans up West Ham awards

West Ham star Dimitri Payet cleaned up at the club's end-of-season awards as he won five different gongs on the night.

The France international won player of the season, players' player of the season, signing of the season, goal of the season and top goalscorer in a huge night for Upton Park favourite.

His efforts have launched West Ham into the top-four race and although a Champions League spot next season is looking unlikely with three games to play and five points to make up on fourth-placed Manchester City, manager Slaven Bilic will be confident of another strong challenge in 2016-17 with the quality of Payet in the team.

Payet scored 12 goals this term, including a superb free-kick against Crystal Palace - which earned him the goal of the season award - and racked up 13 assists in a stellar campaign which has launched him back into contention for France, who host the upcoming Euro 2016.

"It is a huge honour and a defining moment for me at the club," Payet told the club's official website.

"It recognises the hard work I've put in and I am very happy about it.

"This is the best award a player can win because it is voted for by the fans, but I need to thank my team-mates and the coaching staff."