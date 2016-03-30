Payet: I don't know if I have a Euro 2016 place

Dimitri Payet is unsure whether he will be in the France squad for Euro 2016 despite scoring a stunning free-kick with his first touch of the ball in Tuesday's 4-2 friendly win against Russia.

West Ham midfielder Payet stepped off the bench to curl in a trademark set-piece to mark his 29th birthday in fine style.

But despite his impact Payet does not know if he has done enough to persuade coach Didier Deschamps he is worthy of a place in the France squad for the European Championship, which take place on home soil.

"I do not know. It is up to the coach to judge," Payet said.

"I have tried, as I do in every game, to contribute something. It was a positive performance, I am pleased with it.

"I am relaxed, as I have been since the start of the season. I am working hard and being efficient with my club."

Payet added that scoring on his birthday was a particularly special way to celebrate the occasion.

"Playing in a match, let alone scoring, on your birthday is something that does not happen often," he said.

"My family were here tonight, which makes me even happier. We are going to go and celebrate together.

"It has been a good season, so far. In England, I have put myself in the best conditions to flourish. Today, I want to thank my club teammates, my national team and my supporters, who show me a lot of love.

"Today, my hard work paid off. These two matches have gone now, we are going to enjoy this evening and then club life starts again tomorrow, so we will not have too much time to reflect."