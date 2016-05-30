Payet: I'm expected to score every free-kick now

Dimitri Payet admits that he is now expected to score from every free-kick after another sublime effort gave France a 3-2 win over Cameroon.

The West Ham star curled a stunning strike beyond Fabrice Ondoa in second-half injury time, after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had snatched an equaliser in the 88th minute in Nantes.

Payet's reputation from set-pieces has grown this season as a result of some fine goals for West Ham, in particular two memorable strikes against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

And the 29-year-old, who was given a warm reception by the fans at the Stade de la Beaujoire after spending two seasons with Nantes, says the level of expectation among supporters is increasing all the time.

"When you score one, then two, then three, the crowd expect that you score every time," he said, as quoted by L'Equipe. "That doesn't always happen, even though it worked again tonight.

"I don't know if my goal rescued us but it allowed us to win when their second goal had been a bit contentious.

"It was special for me to come back here to this stadium, where I spent two beautiful seasons. And I was happy to feel the fans get behind us."