Pearson backs Kramaric to adapt quickly

The Croatia striker arrived from Rijeka earlier this month and has featured in two games for his new club - a 1-0 Premier League loss to Stoke City, and Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup victory over Tottenham.

Pearson has been pleased with the quality Kramaric has shown in training and anticipates it will not be long before fans see the best of him in first-team action, with a plan to pair him up with Leonardo Ulloa.

"He's settled in well since he's come in, he's shown some promising performances in training," said Pearson.

"I think he's settled in well and he's a good lad.

"I'm not sure when we will use him, but I would like to use him with Leonardo I think.

"The pace and intensity of the Premier League will be difficult for him and it does take some getting used to for overseas players, but I'm sure he will do fine."

Next up for Leicester is a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, who they beat 5-3 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Pearson is under no illusions that Saturday's meeting will provide an altogether different challenge for his side.

He added: "It's a completely different game and people shouldn't look at that last game and think anything of it, it's totally irrelevant the game we met them in last."