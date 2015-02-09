Pearson bullish over Leicester future

After hours of confusion on Sunday, the Premier League's bottom club issued a statement denying rumours of Pearson's departure and the manager is already looking ahead to Tuesday's clash at Arsenal.

"The club made a statement and you know I'm going to disappoint you all [the media] and not speak about it," he said.

"We have a game and it's important my focus and that of the players is what we can do against Arsenal, not talk about something I'm not really prepared to talk about.

"I am, today, managing this club as I have been for the last three and three-quarter years, and I am looking to get my team as best prepared as possible for a big game against Arsenal.

"I understand the interest and you wanting to ask questions, but I have loyalties to the people I work for, my staff and the players, which really is more important to me than trying to clarify things for a story which was based on speculation."

Pearson has found himself at the centre of controversy on more than one occasion this season.

The former Hull City boss received a touchline ban and a fine from the Football Association following a confrontation with a Leicester fan during the club's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in December.

Pearson was also involved in a bizarre altercation with Crystal Palace's James McArthur at the weekend, appearing to grab the midfielder by the throat during a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

The incident was subsequently played down by both men, with Pearson blaming the television pundits for subsequently "making a mountain out of a molehill".

It had been thought that Pearson's latest touchline indiscretion had drawn the Leicester board's ire.

But Pearson explained: "I've always had a good working relationship with the owners. I'm sure I will moving forwards. You're never going to have a situation at any club where things go how you want all the time.

"We're bottom of the league, there is speculation, unfortunately stories like this break sometimes. For me I have to continue to lead the players, anything that would be counterproductive to preparation for tomorrow night is going to detract from what we're doing.

"In an ideal world I'd rather the story was not out there, but it's out there and we have to deal with it."