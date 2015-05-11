Pearson hoping Cambiasso will stay

Nigel Pearson hopes survival in the Premier League could convince Esteban Cambiasso to sign a contract extension at Leicester City.

The former Argentina international was an inspired pre-season acquisition from the Leicester boss and has added much-needed experience on their return to the top flight.

Under Cambiasso's guidance Leicester have climbed out of relegation trouble with six wins in their last seven games and Pearson is keen to retain the 34-year-old if they avoid the drop.

"I hope he stays next season, of course I do, but he has already indicated he wants to wait until the end of the season," Pearson told the Leicester Mercury.

"If that is the case then fine but, for sure, we want to keep him and he knows that as well.

"His impact is difficult to quantify but it's been a very positive one, there's no doubt about that.

"If you take away the influence on other players and just look at his own performances, what he brings to the side in terms of his vision and game understanding, then I think he's been a fantastic addition to our squad.

"I know if he was five years younger we wouldn't have him, or two years younger even.

"But I'm very pleased he's with us and that he's contributed fantastically to the team's plight and situation."