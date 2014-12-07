Pearson not fearful of Leicester dismissal

Leicester let a winning position slip in a Premier League match for the third game in the space of nine days, as goals from unlikely duo Ciaran Clark and Alan Hutton cancelled out Leonardo Ulloa's opener at Villa Park.

It means the east Midlands side have failed to win since a pulsating 5-3 victory over Manchester United on September 21, but manager Pearson insists he is not concerned about his position despite the growing pressure.

"There is no point me worrying," he told Sky Sports. "Of course I am a proud man, I want to stay in charge but there is no point allowing those added pressures to affect how I am doing my job.

"We have the players we have, I still have a lot of belief in them and likewise they are behind the staff.

"Football remains a business in which margins are small and let us face it most managers in this game, and certainly this division, have felt the heat in terms of pressure to get results.

"I am being rational about the situation we are in and being prepared to continue to work through what is a difficult time.

"It is how you deal with adversity that probably is the most important thing and defining thing."

Leicester's chances of rescuing a point after Hutton's second-half strike were not helped by a red card for full-back Paul Konchesky with 10 minutes remaining.

Some confusion followed as to whether Konchesky was sent off for a straight red for his challenge on Hutton or the resulting altercation with the Scotland international full-back.

And Pearson was left bemused by referee Craig Pawson's decision.

"All I can say is that we have had an unclear reasons for it," he added. "We were initially led to believe it was for the challenge but I think now it is about clash of heads.

"Having seen it, if it is for the challenge, I am not so sure it is a straight red. if it was for a coming together of heads I fully accept there is movement but Hutton makes contact with the head first.

"I'm not one for asking for others to be sent off, but if it is that I don't accept the quality of the decision."