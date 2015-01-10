Pearson pleased with Leicester defence

A solid performance saw the Premier League's basement club earn a third clean sheet in four games, while Paul Konchesky's first Premier League goal since September 2009 - a brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area on the stroke of half-time -was enough to seal the win.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men, with Matty James and Ciaran Clark given their marching orders late on, but it did not take the gloss off what was a big win for Pearson's men.

Speaking to Foxes Player after the match, Pearson insisted the win had been built on the solid defensive foundation laid out by his team, leaving the visitors unable to find the net for the 12th time this season.

He said: "In the last four games, the only goals that we've conceded have been from penalties. We've defended pretty well as a team for the vast majority of the season and it's good for us to get that home win again.

"I think we deserved it and it’s always difficult when you make changes, to keep the game as fluid. The players that came in did what they were good at."

Pearson hopes there is more to come from his side, however, insisting Saturday's win at the King Power Stadium was far from being a vintage performance.

He added: "The performance was a bit of a mixed bag at times. We could have used the ball better in the first half, but throughout the entirety of the game I thought we created the better chances.

"If your performance is good and you win, then great, and if you play badly and win, great. It's about winning games. We've spoken too often this season about being unlucky and our performances being good, and we've got to be a little bit more result-orientated.

"I suppose circumstances do dictate how you look at things from time to time, but I’m really pleased with how the players have adapted and turned things around after the Christmas period."