Pearson: The win is all that matters

Leicester City secured a fourth successive Premier League win with a 1-0 success at Burnley on Saturday and manager Nigel Pearson paid tribute to his side's battling display.

The game swung in a dramatic 60-second period on the hour mark at Turf Moor, as Burnley's Matt Taylor struck the post with a penalty before Leicester scored in their next attack through Jamie Vardy.

Victory lifted Leicester out of the bottom three and one point clear of 18th-placed Sunderland, while Burnley remain bottom, but now five points from safety.

"Not a great game, but it was two sides who are in a situation where you want to win the game but there's also that fear of losing it so I think that impacts the quality," Pearson said.

"I can't say our performance was such that you expect to win the game, but you make the most of the situation as it develops and we defended with real spirit.

"The result is a damn sight more important than the performance.

"At this stage of the season it's about getting the right result. To win four on the trot is a very good achievement, but I'm also aware that people may start to feel the pressure is changed.

"With five games to go we have to keep our fate in our own hands and we have a lot of very difficult games to play.

"If it goes to the last game of the season and it's in our own hands, I'd rather it be that way.

"I've been saying for a long time now that a lot of our performances have been very positive. But there's no time for our players to think the job is done, it's not that at all."