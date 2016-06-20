Pedro apologises following outburst over substitute role

Spain attacker Pedro has offered his apologies following his comments earlier on Monday that he is unhappy with his lack of opportunities at Euro 2016 and is considering leaving the tournament.

The Chelsea winger came off the bench late on in the European champions' 1-0 opening-match win over Czech Republic, but was unused in Friday's 3-0 thrashing of Turkey with Vicente del Bosque preferring the likes of David Silva and Nolito on the wings.

Pedro claimed he had "other expectations" when he arrived for international duty and suggested staying with the squad "is no longer worth it" if he doesn't play, but his tune changed when in front of the media on Monday afternoon.

"I apologise if I offended someone with my comments. I am delighted to be here with Spain. It is a dream to be at the Euros," Pedro said..

"I have clarified things with my team-mates and they understood what I meant. I have spoken with Del Bosque and with my team-mates. They all understand me. I am very grateful to have their confidence.

"It is clear that I would like to play more, just like everyone would like to play.

"But I can only repeat that I am delighted to be here. I have explained everything to the coach and to the rest of the team. I apologise if I caused problems."

The 28-year-old was expected to get the chance to prove his worth in Spain's final Group D game against Croatia as they have already booked their ticket for the knockout stages, but his outburst could very well cost him a place in the starting XI on Tuesday.