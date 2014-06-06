Pedro confident over Spain fitness levels

Many of Spain's players are coming off arduous seasons at club level, with the Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contingent still in action up until the end of May courtesy of their UEFA Champions League final clash.

But speaking ahead of Spain's final warm-up match against El Salvador in Washington on Friday, the 26-year-old is confident Vicente del Bosque's men will be fit and firing for their Group B World Cup opener against the Netherlands on June 13.

"After playing so many important games, of course there's a lot of wear and tear," Pedro told reporters. "The team is fine though and working hard. We've got good sensations.

"The other day against Bolivia we were fine, even though we were missing some players. Hopefully we can make the best possible start to the World Cup.

"It's a difficult climate to adapt to. Last time there were games that, because of the hour and the temperatures, were very difficult.

"We're going to encounter the same thing this time. Hopefully we'll all be in good physical condition and that these things affect us as little as possible."