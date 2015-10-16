Pedro may want to change Chelsea decision - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has suggested Pedro may be reconsidering his decision to leave Barcelona for Chelsea.

The Spain winger has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge following his £21million switch from Barca in August.

Pedro opted to leave Camp Nou in search of more first-team opportunities, but his arrival has coincided with Chelsea's worst start to a season in 37 years.

Luis Enrique said: "We know what the situation was with Pedro, we understand it, it's logical, he wanted to play more and over the course of a player's career you have to make decisions.

"Perhaps now he might want to change that decision I don't know.

"It's not a question of us missing him, that's what life in football is like."

Luis Enrique has been suggested as a possible replacement for Vicente del Bosque, who has yet to commit to Spain beyond Euro 2016.

Asked if he would like to assume the position one day, he replied: "Yes, I would like to manage Spain."