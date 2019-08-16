Pedro Neto aiming to get even better at Wolves

Pedro Neto says he will only improve after his goalscoring debut for Wolves.

The forward netted in the 4-0 win over FC Pyunik on Thursday to help set up a Europa League play-off showdown with Torino.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre and Diogo Jota’s spectacular fourth sealed an 8-0 aggregate victory in the third-qualifying round.

Neto, 19, joined from Lazio earlier this month and insisted he is looking forward to learning his trade at Wolves.

He told the club’s website: “I’ve settled in well, but my team-mates are players that we can play easily with because they’re great players that make me learn with them and help me a lot.

“To score and make an assist (for Gibbs-White) in my first game was incredible, especially in front of these incredible fans.

“I enjoyed playing with the team in my first game because we played a good game. The second half for me was better and now we are focused already on the game of Monday.”

Wolves host Manchester United in their first Premier League home game on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side then travel to Turin for the first leg of their play-off with Torino, with the winner reaching the Europa League group stage.

Wolves beat United in the league and the FA Cup at Molineux last season and Neto’s focus remains on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

“We know that this game (Pyunik) is already in the past and now we are focused on the game of Monday. It’s a very big game but we want to win,” said Neto.

“We know that the team had a good record against Manchester United last year, and now we’ll try to do the same again this year.

“First, we’re going to think about the game of Monday, then we’ll think about Turin.”