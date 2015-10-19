Pedro struggling to adapt to English football

Chelsea forward Pedro admits he is having difficulty adapting to the Premier League.

Pedro has struggled to make an impact following his big-money move from Spanish and European champions Barcelona in August.

The 28-year-old Spain international scored on his Chelsea debut against West Brom in August, but has only added a goal against Walsall in the League Cup last month to his tally as Chelsea continue to struggle domestically and abroad.

Pedro attempted to shed some light on his inconsistency in the English game by conceding: "It's hard. It's very different to what I'm used to [at Barcelona].

"But, little by little, I'm integrating more, adapting with my team-mates and the team and that's the most important thing.

"Everything is different, very different to the football I'm used to. I think there are a lot of differences, very physical football, very strong.

"A lot of players attack and it's always complicated. All the games are competitive and very balanced."