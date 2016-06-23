Pekerman furious with referee after Colombia's Copa exit

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman was left fuming with the match officials after his side crashed out of the Copa America Centenario against Chile in their semi-final.

A poor start from Colombia saw them go 2-0 down after just 11 minutes - with Charles Aranguiz and Jose Fuenzalida finding the net for Chile – and there were no further goals in Chicago.

Pekerman's team were then reduced to 10 men early in a second half that was delayed by two hours due to extreme weather, with Carlos Sanchez sent off to end any hopes of a comeback.

While Pekerman rued his side's lapses of concentration early in the game, he believes referee Joel Aguilar contributed to his side's exit.

"We have to remember that our bad start cost us two goals, but throughout the game there were many accidents and none of them favoured us," the Argentine said.

"In that sense, I feel that [the referee] committed certain injustices."

Pekerman believes there was a clear foul in the box on Daniel Torres early in the second half that would have changed the direction of the game.

"After the errors we committed at the start, in the second when we tried to tie the game, there was a clear penalty that would have changed the outcome," he said.

"That penalty was so clear, and [the referee] did not whistle. A little while later there was a sending off for a questionable foul.

"The referee lacked management and direction. He failed to understand the importance of the game, and he had a lot to do with what we saw at the end of it."

Colombia will face hosts United States in a third-place play-off, while Chile move on to the final where they will look to defend their Copa crown against Argentina in a repeat of last year's final.