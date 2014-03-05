Pekerman not rushing decision over Falcao

The Monaco striker is an injury doubt for the competition after suffering damage to the anterior cruciate in his left knee in January.

Having entered the second phase of his recovery plan midway through February, there is hope the former Porto man could feature in Brazil, but Pekerman will not make a decision either way until further timescales have been confirmed.

Falcao scored nine times in 13 appearances to help Colombia finish second behind Argentina in the South American qualifying section, and Pekerman is not yet planning for life without him at the World Cup.

"Regarding Falcao, it is too soon to speculate about a plan 'A' or a plan 'B'. It is not fair," he said.

"He is a player of such importance. We will wait for the medical plan where they will tell us when there will be an indication of time.

"We won't talk about times now. That is in the hands of the doctor who operated. He has said it already, when he can give some certainty because there is a natural period to recover.

"Then we will have more specific information, but today I think is not fair to talk about a plan 'A' or plan 'B'."