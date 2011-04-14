Pele, Cafu and Charlton join FIFA task force

Football's world governing body FIFA named the 22 members of the group on Thursday and said it would start work on May 10 under the leadership of former West Germany captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer.

"The task force's objective is to look at proposals to improve both the attractiveness of football and match control in elite competitions in areas such as the laws of the game, refereeing, competition regulations, women's football, medical matters and fair play," said FIFA in a statement.

The group will provide a first report to the FIFA Congress in June next year.

The group was set up as a response by FIFA to the drab, defensive football, especially in the group stage, and the controversial refereeing decisions which marred last year's World Cup in South Africa.

Other former players involved include Frenchman Christian Karembeu, Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya and Spain's Fernando Hierro.

"This vastly experienced team will address every facet of the game, tackling any challenges related to the game and coming up with appropriate solutions," said FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Beckenbauer said: "Important matters such as goal-line technology, additional referees, the so-called 'triple-punishment', behaviour on and off the field, as well as various other topics still need to be discussed and positively resolved."