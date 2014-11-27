Pele 'doing fine', receiving kidney treatment

The 74-year-old went under the knife on November 13 but was re-admitted to hospital on Monday after sustaining a urinary infection.

Widespread reports suggested the three-time World Cup winner was in intensive care, however it was confirmed that Pele was in an "intensive therapy unit".

"Hello everyone, I want to take this opportunity to let you know that I am doing fine," the tweets read.

"I was not put into intensive care today [Thursday], I was simply relocated to a special room within the hospital for privacy purposes only.

"While I appreciate all the visitors that came to see me, I really need to continue my treatment and recovery in peace.

"I am blessed to receive your love and support, and thank God this is nothing serious.

"I am looking forward to spending the upcoming holidays with my family, and will start the new year with renewed health, with many international trips already planned! Thank you!"

A statement from Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo read: "The patient Edson Arante do Nascimento (Pele) has shown improvement in his clinical condition and will continue to be under care in the intensive therapy unit.

"Now he is temporarily receiving kidney treatment without the need for other treatments.

"The hospital will provide another update if there is any new information."