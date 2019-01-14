Pele wishes fellow great Maradona well after surgery

Pele has sent his support to fellow icon Diego Maradona after the Argentina great underwent successful surgery.

Maradona's lawyer confirmed on Sunday that the 58-year-old had undergone surgery in Buenos Aires, having been hospitalised after suffering a stomach bleed.

The former Napoli star, now coaching Ascenso MX side Dorados, later took to Instagram to thank medical staff for their efforts.

And Pele, widely considered alongside Maradona as one of the sport's all-time greats, also posted on social media, sending his best wishes to the recovering former forward.

"Hey Diego. I never like to hear that a member of the #10 Club is unwell," Pele wrote on Twitter. "I hope you feel better soon, my friend."