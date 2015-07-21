Pelle and Rodriguez score hat-tricks in Southampton 10-goal romp

Graziano Pelle and Jay Rodriguez scored hat-tricks as Southampton romped to a 10-0 friendly victory over KVV Quick '20 on Tuesday.

Italy international Pelle completed a first-half treble three minutes before the break in Oldenzaal, while Steven Davis and Rodriguez - continuing his comeback from a serious knee injury - scored twice as the Premier League club led 7-0 at the break.

There was no let up from Ronald Koeman's men in the second half, and Rodriguez added his third in the closing stages.

Davis lashed home the opener in the first minute, before Pelle - a scorer in Saturday's 3-0 win over Groningen - doubled the lead with a fizzing low strike against the Dutch fourth-tier outfit.

Rodriguez then brought down new boy Jordie Clasie's pass and slid home the third after 15 minutes, before the England man doubled his personal tally by hammering home the rebound from Pelle's saved shot.

Cedric Soares - a close-season signing from Sporting Lisbon - crossed for Pelle to head home his second, and - after Davis tapped home to complete his brace - the striker rounded the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick.

Pelle was withdrawn at half-time, but the rout continued when Jordan Turnbull headed in James Ward-Prowse's cross in the 51st minute.

Rodriguez turned provider just after the hour by teeing up close-season signing Juanmi to score from close range, before he scored his third and Southampton's 10th with a well-taken 86th-minute volley.