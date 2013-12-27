Pellegrini against mid-season break in England

The Chilean has enjoyed a superb first half to what is his first season at the Etihad Stadium, with the club second in the Premier League, just one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.

CIty's home form has been particularly impressive, with the club winning all nine league fixtures played on their own turf, racking up 37 goals.

Pellegrini's men clinched a 2-1 triumph over fellow title hopefuls Liverpool on Thursday, with goals from Vincent Kompany and Alvaro Negredo cancelling out Philippe Coutinho's opener.

Crystal Palace are next up for City at the Etihad on Saturday, a match that comes less than 48 hours after the encounter with Brendan Rodgers' side.

And Pellegrini believes more consideration needs to be taken to avoid such fixture congestion.

"I am not talking about playing so many games because all the teams play exactly the same (number of) games," he said.

"What I think is that we must have at least 72 hours from this game to another.

"All the other teams at the top of the table apart from (Manchester) United play 72 hours afterwards. These days we play so closely that it must be the same for the rest of the teams. I don't want a winter break."

Pellegrini was thrilled with the victory against Liverpool and particularly revelled in the way his side dealt with the threat of forward Luis Suarez, the Premier League's leading scorer with 19 goals.

He added: "They did very well, especially against Luis Suarez. He is a great striker.

"He is in his best moment so it was very difficult for our team not to lose him for one second in the whole match."