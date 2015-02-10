Pellegrini calm over Man City's faltering form

City are without a win in the Premier League since New Year's Day and had to rely on a stoppage-time James Milner free-kick to snatch a draw at home to Hull City at the weekend.

However, Pellegrini has done the maths and is quick to point out that City are not too far behind their running total from the same point last season, when they won the league.

"If we win tomorrow, we have only one less point than at the same point last season," he said on Tuesday. "I don't feel any pressure."

And City can look forward to a 10-day break after their clash with Stoke, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

"We have 10 days after this but it's important to think game by gam," he continued. "We have to win against a strong team.

"They are a very good team. Especially playing at the Britannia – last season we just won 1-0 at home and drew away.

"The whole squad is fit. We are going to go and try to win three points as we always do away from home."