Pellegrini coy on Hart return against Spurs

Hart has lost his place in recent weeks to Romania international Costel Pantilimon following a number of high-profile errors.

While Pellegrini was pleased to see Hart feature, and impress, in England's friendly defeat to Germany on Tuesday, he refused to confirm whether he would earn his place back in the City side.

The Chilean said: "We will decide tomorrow (Saturday) the starting XI, but I think it was very useful for Joe, the game for England.

"Joe played the last two-and-a-half years, all of the games in the Premier League.

"All of the players are human and they can all have a bad moment."

Despite being beaten by Germany at Wembley, Pellegrini said it was vital for Hart to play for England in order to remain sharp.

"It was very important for him to play with England," the former Malaga boss added. "The game against Germany was important, a good test for him.

"What did I think of his performance for England? I think he did very well.

"It's one thing you ask me about the national team, another thing to ask about Manchester City."