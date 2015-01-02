Pellegrini: FFP sanctions mean signings unlikely

Premier League champions City fell foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules last season and were hit with several sanctions, including reducing their maximum Champions League squad size from 25 players to 21.

With the transfer window set to open in England on Saturday, City have been tipped to strengthen - with Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony among those linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, manager Pellegrini claims he is unlikely to delve into the market and believes the imminent returns of Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero will provide a bigger boost.

"We have the option, but we will see in players that we can bring or players we can sell or send on loan," he said.

"Really, it is not our most important thing at this moment. We will see during January what happens.

"I hope in the next week Edin Dzeko will be fit, then another week more it will be Kun [Aguero], so we have an option and we can use it until the end of the transfer window, but it's not the most important thing.

"I repeat, every day, every week I read so many players that come here to Manchester City. It's very difficult to talk about all the players.

"Once again, I remind you, we have an important restriction on the amount of money and on the players we can put in our Champions League squad.

"It is difficult to bring in a player when he cannot play in the Champions League. That's why I repeat, we'll see during January what is the best thing for our team."

City beat Sunderland 3-2 on Thursday and now share an identical record with Chelsea at the top of the table.