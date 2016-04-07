Pellegrini hints at Kompany return for PSG clash

Vincent Kompany could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final.

The City captain has been plagued by calf problems throughout the 2015-16 campaign and has only made 19 appearances in all competitions.

Kompany's last outing came in the last round of the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev, but he lasted just seven minutes before breaking down again.

The 29-year-old centre-back was a spectator for City's 2-2 draw at PSG on Wednesday, but manager Pellegrini may have his skipper available for next Tuesday's second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

"We'll see him during the week and what he improves," the Chilean said.

"Now we must test him with more intensity and it's very difficult to tell now."