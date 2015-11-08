Pellegrini hits out at impatient Premier League owners

Manuel Pellegrini has accused Premier League clubs of being too impatient as pressure mounts on Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

A 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday - a game he missed due to a stadium ban - has left Mourinho fighting for his job at Stamford Bridge, despite having guided the club to Premier League and League Cup glory last season.

Pellegrini himself saw his job under scrutiny as Manchester City struggled at the end of last term, while speculation linking Pep Guardiola with the role has continued in the current campaign.

And the Chilean has criticised the approach of some owners in the English top flight, saying ahead of City's clash with Aston Villa: "I read every day that Chelsea will sack Mourinho. It has also happened to [Manchester United boss Louis] Van Gaal and me.

"Things have changed and I don't understand why owners are so impatient. If I was an owner, I'd choose a manager to stay for three years and see out his contract - and then decide.

"Several years ago in England, most clubs in the Premier League had patience with their managers.

"That is changing. And it is not just difficult for young managers - it is difficult for all managers. The longer you can be at a club, the better it is for the manager - and for the club.

"Having a manager like Arsene Wenger, in the way that he works for a long time, means that that his club will improve."