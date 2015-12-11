Pellegrini hopeful Aguero will be fit for Arsenal game

Sergio Aguero is out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City, but Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini hopes the striker can return against Arsenal.

Aguero has missed City's last three games, with the Argentina international - who made his return from a hamstring injury against Liverpool on November 21 - sidelined because of a heel problem.

And he will be reduced to the role of spectator again when managerless Swansea visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but could make the trip to north London a week on Monday.

Pellegrini said in his pre-match media conference: "Aguero is improving but he will not be ready for this game.

"I hope next week he will start working with the squad Tuesday or Wednesday. We hope he'll be fit for Arsenal."

Defender Martin Demichelis is available after missing City's 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, but Vincent Kompany (calf), Fernando (hamstring) and Pablo Zabaleta (knee) are all out.

"Martin was just a precaution last game – he's on the squad list. Fernando and Zabaleta are not ready yet," Pellegrini added.

"At least two or three weeks more for Fernando. Pablo I hope in the next week he can start working. I hope Vincent will start work next week."