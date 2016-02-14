Pellegrini insists Manchester City are focussed on the present

Manuel Pellegrini insists his impending departure will not have an effect on Manchester City's title challenge this season.

The Argentine announced at the start of February he will stand aside at the end of the 2015-16 campaign for Pep Guardiola.

While the players know they will have a new manager for next season, Pellegrini is adamant they are still focussed on competing for titles while he is at Etihad Stadium.

"Nobody is talking about the future, they are only talking about the present. And the present for me is to win," the 62-year-old said.

"We have a squad absolutely committed. There might be mistakes that cause us to win or lose, but that commitment of the players, especially with so many injuries this season, no one has any doubts.

He added: "I have the same relationship with the players. I don’t have any doubts about that.

"Players always try hard because they want to win, especially at big teams. Winning the title is their duty.

"They are playing for the club and for themselves. When they go on the pitch they must feel that desire to win, no matter what the reasons you are playing for."

Fourth-placed City face a crunch-tie against fellow title contenders Tottenham on Sunday, who hold a one-point advantage over them in the table.